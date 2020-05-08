EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Canaccord Genuity

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.85. 2,113,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,207. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EXACT Sciences has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.49 and a beta of 1.88.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 1,051 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $84,363.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 18,115 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $1,541,767.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,815,562.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,679 shares of company stock valued at $4,236,863 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,626,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,385,000 after purchasing an additional 202,478 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,690,000 after purchasing an additional 375,796 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,986,000 after purchasing an additional 74,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,230,000 after purchasing an additional 186,817 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $127,617,000. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

