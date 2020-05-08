Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-$3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.03. Exelon also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.80-3.10 EPS.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exelon will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus lowered their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.21.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

