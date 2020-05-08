Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE EXC traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,150,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,873,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

