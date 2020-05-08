Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. Exelon also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.80-3.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.21.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.