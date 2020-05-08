ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet cut ExlService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on ExlService from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

Shares of EXLS traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.29. 10,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,578. ExlService has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.41. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.19 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $90,841.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,032.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $74,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 100.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

