Expanse (EXP) Reaches One Day Volume of $3,714.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Upbit and Poloniex. Expanse has a total market cap of $491,987.18 and $3,714.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 107.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Expanse

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit, Cryptopia, Poloniex and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

