EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC raised EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $32.16 on Friday. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.91.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

