Extremely Critical Media Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact PEN (OTCMKTS:PENC) Stock Price

News articles about PEN (OTCMKTS:PENC) have trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. PEN earned a news impact score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted PEN’s analysis:

Get PEN alerts:

OTCMKTS PENC opened at $1.97 on Friday. PEN has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97.

PEN Company Profile

PEN Inc develops, commercializes, and markets consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Product and Contract Services. The company offers anti-fogging towelettes to the military for safety, anti-fogging, and conditioning of lenses, masks, and head gears, as well as other applications, such as head's up displays; mar and stain resistant coatings for high end vitreous China tableware in restaurants, cruise ships, and casinos; clear protective coatings used on display panels and touch screens to remove fingerprints; protective and water repelling coatings for interior glass and ceramic surfaces to clean and prevent scale and grime encrustation; and coatings for ceramic insulators for use in transit and underground subways systems to prevent caking of metal dust and greases on surfaces.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for PEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.