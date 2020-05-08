Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,625 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $1,679,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,139,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,814 shares of company stock valued at $7,831,400 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $211.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.16.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

