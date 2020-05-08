FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.20% of FactSet Research Systems worth $19,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $276.87. The company had a trading volume of 19,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,136. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $310.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 58.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.18.

In other news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,330.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,330.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $481,362.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,074.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,508 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

