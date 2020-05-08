Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.77.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLMN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

In other news, Director Al J. Hirshberg bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,543 shares in the company, valued at $248,026.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 669.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.52. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

