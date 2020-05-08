Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Receives News Impact Score of -1.34

News articles about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a daily sentiment score of -1.34 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) alerts:

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $21.60 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $241.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.63 per share, for a total transaction of $78,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at $478,873.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.