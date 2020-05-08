Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,751 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up approximately 6.4% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Fastenal worth $34,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3,046.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

FAST traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,389,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.58. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $190,679.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $352,267.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,091 shares of company stock worth $851,604. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

