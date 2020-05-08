Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,116,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577,504 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.88% of Fastenal worth $1,409,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Fastenal by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,938,000 after buying an additional 585,911 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 135,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,091 shares of company stock worth $851,604. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.