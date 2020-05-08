FGL Holdings to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:FG)

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd.

FGL has a dividend payout ratio of 2.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FGL to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.2%.

NYSE:FG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.33. 182,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,836. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. FGL has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.20). FGL had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FGL will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded FGL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FGL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. FGL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

About FGL

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

