Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $131.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.88 and a 200-day moving average of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a PE ratio of 136.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 178,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 4,204,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $323,870,000 after purchasing an additional 848,069 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,183,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,834,000 after buying an additional 336,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

