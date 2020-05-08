Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) PT Raised to $145.00

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $140.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FIS. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.84.

NYSE FIS traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.79. 95,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,758,931. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.88, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,049,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,066,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,143,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,771,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,535,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,551,670,000 after acquiring an additional 463,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,821,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,707,274,000 after acquiring an additional 261,868 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

