Fiii Tops One Day Trading Volume of $283.00 (FIII)

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 8th. Fiii has a total market capitalization of $30,000.77 and approximately $283.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fiii has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Fiii coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DigiFinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.29 or 0.02117585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00171999 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00066586 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00038049 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fiii Coin Profile

Fiii launched on September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. The official website for Fiii is fiii.io. Fiii’s official message board is medium.com/@fiiilab.io. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fiii

Fiii can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fiii should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fiii using one of the exchanges listed above.

