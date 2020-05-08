Financial Analysis: Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) and iCAD (NYSE:ICAD)

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) and Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for iCAD and Vapotherm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCAD 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vapotherm 0 0 3 0 3.00

iCAD currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.14%. Vapotherm has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.98%. Given Vapotherm’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vapotherm is more favorable than iCAD.

Profitability

This table compares iCAD and Vapotherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD -43.24% -92.89% -16.98% Vapotherm -94.57% -105.12% -49.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.7% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of Vapotherm shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of iCAD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of Vapotherm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

iCAD has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vapotherm has a beta of -1.71, meaning that its stock price is 271% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iCAD and Vapotherm’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD $31.34 million 8.67 -$13.55 million ($0.37) -34.70 Vapotherm $48.10 million 11.79 -$51.06 million ($2.74) -9.67

iCAD has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vapotherm. iCAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vapotherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

iCAD beats Vapotherm on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy. It also offers digital mammography computer-aided detection (CAD) products, such as advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in breast imaging, which include PowerLook Mammo Detection, which detects and identifies suspicious masses and micro-calcifications; and PowerLook Advanced Mammography Platform, a computer server residing on a customer's network that receives patient studies from the imaging modality, performs CAD and density assessment analysis, and sends the CAD results to picture archiving and communication system and/or review workstations. In addition, the company's digital mammography CAD products comprise magnetic resonance imaging products to detect breast and prostate cancer; breast tomosynthesis systems; and advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in computed tomography (CT) colonography, including VeraLook that supports the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT colonography. It serves hospitals, ambulatory care centers and free standing radiation oncology facilities, and other office-based uses through sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. iCAD, Inc. has a strategic partnership agreement with Invivo Corp. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit and Q50 compressor; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Exeter, New Hampshire.

