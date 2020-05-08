Financial Comparison: BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) & Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) and Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BIO-TECHNE and Cabaletta Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIO-TECHNE 24.77% 12.63% 8.01% Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of BIO-TECHNE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of BIO-TECHNE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BIO-TECHNE and Cabaletta Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIO-TECHNE 0 3 6 0 2.67 Cabaletta Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

BIO-TECHNE presently has a consensus price target of $235.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.63%. Cabaletta Bio has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 196.10%. Given Cabaletta Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cabaletta Bio is more favorable than BIO-TECHNE.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BIO-TECHNE and Cabaletta Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIO-TECHNE $714.01 million 14.15 $96.07 million $3.80 69.34 Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$16.94 million ($4.07) -1.83

BIO-TECHNE has higher revenue and earnings than Cabaletta Bio. Cabaletta Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIO-TECHNE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BIO-TECHNE beats Cabaletta Bio on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, such as cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment offers Biologics tools for researchers to interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Western blot, an assay for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment provides blood chemistry and gas quality controls, hematology instrument controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market. Bio-Techne Corporation has a strategic cooperation agreement with Micropoint Bioscience. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. It has strategic partnership with NanoString Technologies. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells. Its lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease. The company's products under discovery-stage or preclinical development include DSG3/1-CAART for targeting pathogenic B cells in patients with mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris; MuSK-CAART for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; and FVIII-CAART for use as an adjunctive therapy targeting a subset of patients with Hemophilia A. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania; and research agreement with The Regents of the University of California. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

