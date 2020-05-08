Financial Enhancement Group LLC Acquires 26,927 Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,927 shares during the period. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned 3.28% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEF. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 106,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Defensive Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.61. 13,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,273. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $59.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.10.

About Invesco Defensive Equity ETF

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.