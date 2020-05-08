Financial Enhancement Group LLC Acquires New Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,624,000. FMC accounts for approximately 2.0% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FMC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.11. 827,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,819. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.24 and its 200-day moving average is $92.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. FMC Corp has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 10.02%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on FMC from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. SpareBank 1 Markets AS upped their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on FMC from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.72.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

