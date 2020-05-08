Financial Enhancement Group LLC Makes New $7.58 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 246,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 207,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 101,577 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 143,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 28,418 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,578,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,665,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,220. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.69 and a twelve month high of $31.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.21.

