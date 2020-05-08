Fire Lotto (FLOT) Price Up 12.3% Over Last Week

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. In the last week, Fire Lotto has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $90,017.38 and approximately $6.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fire Lotto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, YoBit and TOPBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00048778 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00346057 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000957 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009876 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012267 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003382 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000990 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery.

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Livecoin, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

