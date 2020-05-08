First Bancorp Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.69. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.23 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of First Bancorp stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 36,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,698. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $707.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1,919.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Frederick Leslie Taylor bought 4,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,931.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,477.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric P. Credle bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,496 shares of company stock valued at $160,025. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

