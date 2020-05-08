First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the five brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $26.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.44 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Defiance Financial an industry rank of 173 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

FDEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut First Defiance Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:FDEF traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $564.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.74. First Defiance Financial has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $32.39.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.30 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other First Defiance Financial news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $28,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Defiance Financial by 76.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,560,819 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,486,000 after buying an additional 1,537,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 288,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 43,885 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 79.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,139 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 122,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

