First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $13.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. First Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $26.19.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 301,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 141,963 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,252,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,062,000 after buying an additional 691,416 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after buying an additional 20,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

