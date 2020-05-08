First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,717 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,335 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.37% of First Financial Bankshares worth $14,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,771,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,047,000 after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,438,000 after buying an additional 53,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,663,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,384,000 after buying an additional 70,464 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,964,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,198,000 after buying an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 830,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,457,398.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony purchased 10,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $224,693.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,230 shares in the company, valued at $856,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,816 shares of company stock worth $550,157 over the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FFIN opened at $25.70 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.95.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $111.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FFIN shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.