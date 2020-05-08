First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. First Industrial Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 111.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

NYSE:FR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.21. 11,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,934. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average is $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $46.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.20% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $639,782.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,317.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $229,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 259,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,887,939.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,827. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

