First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Cfra

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Cfra from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Cfra’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities lowered their price target on First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.71.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.19. The company had a trading volume of 149,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,177. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. First Solar has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.05 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $340,819.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,696.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,196,163.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,437,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,913 shares of company stock worth $1,789,137. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,025,000. Detwiler Fenton Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Delta Lloyd NV raised its position in First Solar by 4.5% in the third quarter. Delta Lloyd NV now owns 495,751 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $19,577,000 after acquiring an additional 21,169 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 826.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 378,011 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 337,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in First Solar by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,572,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

