First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Stake Boosted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,542 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,525,000 after acquiring an additional 176,243 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,457,000. TL Private Wealth bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 105,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 411,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,088,000 after purchasing an additional 97,605 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,598. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $48.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average is $46.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st.

