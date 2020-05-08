FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.82.

FE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.28. 194,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,908. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

