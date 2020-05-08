FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Given New $48.00 Price Target at UBS Group

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

FE stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.46. 312,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,908. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average is $46.40.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in FirstEnergy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 13,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

