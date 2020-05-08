Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Given New $125.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price raised by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $110.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.59.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,632,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,851. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day moving average is $109.22. The company has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,074,697.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 345,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after purchasing an additional 105,957 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Fiserv by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,107,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,972,000 after purchasing an additional 38,799 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

