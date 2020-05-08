Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $124.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.51.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $2.54 on Friday, reaching $104.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,497,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,771. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.23.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 175,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

