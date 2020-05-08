Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Lowered to $128.00 at Cfra

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price decreased by Cfra from $140.00 to $128.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cfra’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FISV. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reduced their target price on Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.51.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.34. 483,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,742,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $0. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truewealth LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% in the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

