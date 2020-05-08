Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at UBS Group

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FVRR. Citigroup increased their price target on Fiverr International from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Fiverr International from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Fiverr International from $37.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

Shares of NYSE FVRR traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.75. 146,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -41.40. Fiverr International has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $54.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.19. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at $313,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at $1,354,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at $2,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

