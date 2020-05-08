FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of FleetCor Technologies worth $21,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,806,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 349.1% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 565,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,772,000 after acquiring an additional 439,746 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,386,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,015,000 after acquiring an additional 431,872 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,060,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,200,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,438,000 after buying an additional 200,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eric Dey sold 25,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.47, for a total value of $8,252,134.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,279,934.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $6,810,349.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $17,603,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $346.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.14.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $248.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $329.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.66.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

