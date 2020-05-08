Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Acquires New Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,374,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,372,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 42,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $10,832,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 79.2% during the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2,060.9% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 198,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 189,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,596,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,718,710. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

