FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for FLIR Systems in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

FLIR traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.17. 2,077,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,585. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 1.57. FLIR Systems has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,631,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,172,000 after buying an additional 69,326 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,159,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,382,000 after purchasing an additional 48,315 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 10.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

