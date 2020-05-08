FlypMe Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,775.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. FlypMe has a total market cap of $293,812.85 and approximately $5,775.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 41.3% against the dollar. One FlypMe token can now be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.32 or 0.02135539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00174496 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00066902 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00038375 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000165 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe launched on June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me.

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

