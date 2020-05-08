Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

FOMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:FOMX remained flat at $$2.99 during midday trading on Friday. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market cap of $184.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.66.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOMX. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

