Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 464,300 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 588.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464,300 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for 0.9% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $24,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $2,006,996,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.60. The stock had a trading volume of 16,465,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,309,131. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

