Forsta AP Fonden Buys 43,000 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 109.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $9,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Sempra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,870,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $161.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.76.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

In other Sempra Energy news, VP Dennis V. Arriola acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

