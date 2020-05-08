Forsta AP Fonden Has $39.30 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,050.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $22,903,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 282,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $18,453,061.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,578,309 shares of company stock valued at $103,802,735. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $22.59 on Friday, reaching $1,395.15. 544,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,202.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1,322.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

