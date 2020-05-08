Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 154.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MFC. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 108.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 153.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MFC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,043,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,578. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

