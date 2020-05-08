Forsta AP Fonden Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,815,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,290,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,377,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.12.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

