Forsta AP Fonden Sells 26,200 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.9% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.90.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $12,644,046.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,139,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,466,061,075.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $6.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $278.47. 4,370,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,386,686. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

