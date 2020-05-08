Forsta AP Fonden Takes Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 138,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,459,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nike by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.56. 4,565,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,110,347. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.67. The firm has a market cap of $138.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. BTIG Research started coverage on Nike in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

