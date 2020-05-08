FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) and ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Head to Head Review

FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) and ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

0.1% of ATLAS COPCO AB/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR and ATLAS COPCO AB/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR $136.50 million 1.13 -$9.93 million N/A N/A ATLAS COPCO AB/S $10.98 billion 3.80 $1.75 billion $1.44 23.85

ATLAS COPCO AB/S has higher revenue and earnings than FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR and ATLAS COPCO AB/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A ATLAS COPCO AB/S 15.92% 33.45% 15.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR and ATLAS COPCO AB/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A ATLAS COPCO AB/S 2 4 2 0 2.00

Summary

ATLAS COPCO AB/S beats FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The company also provides property management services; and mortgage advisory and brokerage services, as well as related products. Foxtons Group plc was founded in 1981 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About ATLAS COPCO AB/S

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries. The company also provides pneumatic and hydraulic assembly tools, electric assembly tools, control systems and associated software packages, dispensing equipment for adhesives and sealants, and self-pierce riveting tools and rivets for the motor vehicle industry; basic fastening tools, drills, and grinders; and impact wrenches, percussive tools, drills, sanders, and grinders for vehicle service professionals. In addition, it offers portable compressors, boosters, generators, lighting towers, pumps, and construction and demolition tools for civil engineering, construction, and demolition applications, as well as offers specialty rental services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.